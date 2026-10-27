WWE Raw continued its recent trend of consistent viewership numbers on Netflix with the October 19, 2026 episode.

According to Netflix’s latest weekly Tudum report, the October 19 edition of Raw generated 2.5 million global views and 4.5 million hours watched worldwide. Both figures were identical to the previous week’s episode on October 12.

The show, which had a listed runtime of one hour and 46 minutes, featured appearances by Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, a singles match between Penta and Bron Breakker, and a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Despite maintaining its viewership from the previous week, Raw finished tenth among Netflix’s most-watched English-language television programs globally. The episode ranked eighth in the United States and cracked the top ten in nine countries.

Raw finished approximately 200,000 views behind the programs tied for eighth and ninth place, which each generated 2.7 million views.

The October 19 episode also continued a stretch of relatively stable numbers for WWE’s flagship program, which has drawn between 2.4 million and 2.5 million global views in five consecutive weeks.

The September 14 episode remains a recent standout, having generated 3.2 million global views and 6 million hours watched.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE Raw Results 10/19/26 at WrestlingHeadlines.com.