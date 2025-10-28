Numbers are in for last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from October, 20, 2025 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

The October 20th episode of WWE Raw on Netflix saw a strong boost in performance, pulling in 2.6 million global views and 5.1 million total hours watched, according to official data released by the streaming service on Tuesday.

Those numbers represent an increase of 200,000 views from the previous two weeks (which both drew 2.4 million) and mark the highest totals for WWE Raw since September 15, which also hit the 2.6 million mark. The global hours viewed were also the best since that same week.

This particular episode centered around the aftermath of The Vision and Seth Rollins storyline, and featured the reveal of how WWE would crown a new World Heavyweight Champion, with a Battle Royal determining CM Punk’s opponent for the vacant title at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Airing at its usual 8 PM Eastern timeslot, the show faced heavy competition in the United States, going head-to-head with two NFL Monday Night Football games and the MLB ALCS matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.

Despite the competition, Raw still performed well internationally. The show ranked sixth globally and fourth in the U.S. for the week. It also finished in the Top 10 in 17 countries, including Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, and Saudi Arabia. The show’s 1:53 runtime was nearly identical to the prior week’s.

While the strong showing gave Raw a noticeable bump, the 10-week average for the show slightly dipped overall, settling at 2.5 million global views and 4.95 million global hours watched.

On WWE’s official YouTube channel, the October 20th episode also generated strong engagement. Below are the Top 5 most-viewed segments from that week’s show (not counting the full highlights video, which drew 1.3 million views, which would place it third):

* Becky Lynch confronts Paul Heyman on behalf of Seth Rollins (1,600,000 views)

* Seth Rollins stripped of World Title; Battle Royal announced (1,500,000 views)

* Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman explain their attack on Rollins (1,200,000 views)

* AJ Styles & Dragon Lee win the World Tag Team Titles (774,000 views)

* Jey Uso wins the Battle Royal, set to face CM Punk for the World Title (750,000 views)

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 10/20/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com. Make sure to join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.