Numbers are in for last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from October, 27, 2025 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

According to Netflix’s latest weekly Top 10 rankings released Tuesday, the episode drew 2.3 million global views and 4.6 million total hours watched. The figure ties the show’s previous record low for views from September 29 and marks the second-lowest total hours viewed in the series’ history, trailing only the October 13 episode, which did 4.5 million hours.

In the U.S., the broadcast faced stiff competition from both Monday Night Football (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders) and Game 3 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

This particular episode served as the go-home show for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, focusing heavily on the build toward CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.

Other key matches included a No. 1 Contender’s bout for the Intercontinental Title featuring Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez, plus a Women’s World Tag Team Title defense as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss took on Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Despite the dip in performance, RAW still managed to rank eighth globally and fourth in the United States for the week. It also cracked the Top 10 in 14 international markets, including Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, and Saudi Arabia.

The episode maintained a listed runtime of 1 hour and 53 minutes, identical to the previous week’s show. Over the past ten weeks, RAW has averaged 2.45 million global views and 4.87 million global hours viewed, reflecting a slight downward trend as the fall TV season heats up.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 10/27/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com. Make sure to join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.