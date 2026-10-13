The latest WWE Raw on Netflix viewership numbers are in, with the October 5 episode seeing a slight decline in global views.

According to Netflix Tudum, the October 5, 2026 episode of WWE Raw generated 2.4 million global views on the streaming platform, down from the 2.5 million views recorded for the September 28 broadcast.

Despite the decrease, Raw improved its position in Netflix’s weekly global rankings, moving up to No. 7 after finishing at No. 8 the previous week.

In the United States, the show held steady at No. 4 for the second consecutive week.

The October 5 episode of WWE Raw served as the final red brand show leading into the WWE Money In The Bank 2026 premium live event, which took place on October 10 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 10/5/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.