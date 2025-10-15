How did last week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix draw?

Let’s find out!

The ratings and viewership numbers are in for the episode of WWE Raw on Netflix that took place last Monday night.

According to data released by Netflix, the October 6 episode of WWE Raw, which took place live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, and served as the final ‘go-home show’ for the red brand heading into the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event later that week, drew 2.4 million global views.

The show also drew a total of 4.8 million hours watched. Last week’s episode came in at number nine on Netflix’s global rankings for the week, just making the top ten.

Those numbers mark a slight increase from the September 29 episode that aired the previous week from Raleigh, North Carolina, which generated 2.3 million global views and 4.5 million hours watched, ranking number eight globally at the time.

WWE Raw continues to perform as one of Netflix’s top global weekly programs since making the move to the streaming platform.

The October 6 show marked the go-home episode for the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event, which took place this past weekend from the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

From Netflix.com:

Raw: 2025 – October 6, 2025

1h 57m

A driven Maxxine Dupri seeks payback against Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. CM Punk arrives in Dallas after a historic Wrestlepalooza. Highlights: 2.4M views this week, Top 10 show in 4 countries this week, Top 10 in 4 countries: Bolivia, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, United States

The top five most viewed segments on WWE’s official YouTube channel from the 10/6 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix were as follows:

* Jimmy Uso voices his concerns to Roman Reigns (1.1 million views)

* Roman Reigns challenges Bronson Reed to a match at Crown Jewel (890K views)

* CM Punk & LA Knight vs. The Usos (726K views)

* Roman Reigns gives advice to Jey Uso (706K views)

* Paul Heyman offers insight into Seth Rollins’ future (546K views)

