WWE Raw saw a sizable increase in its global Netflix audience for the September 14 episode.

According to Netflix data, the show drew 3.1 million global views and ranked sixth among Netflix programming worldwide for the week. In the United States, Raw finished fourth.

The 3.1 million views marked Raw’s largest global Netflix audience since the post-WrestleMania episode in April.

The September 14 number was also up from the previous week. The September 7 edition of Raw drew 2.6 million global views, ranking seventh globally and fifth in the United States.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 9/14/26