The Netflix viewership numbers have surfaced for last week’s episode of WWE Raw.

The September 21, 2026 edition of Raw averaged 2.5 million global views on Netflix, with 4.8 million total hours viewed.

That represents a noticeable decline from the previous week, as the September 14 episode drew 3.1 million views and 6 million hours viewed. Week-over-week, Raw was down approximately 19.4% in views and 20% in total hours watched.

The September 21 show aired live from San Antonio, Texas, and was headlined by a three-way Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Solo Sikoa was originally announced for the qualifier, although Sikoa was taken out of the match following an angle earlier in the evening involving 946. Penta ultimately replaced Sikoa and went on to win the match, securing his spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the October 10 premium live event in New Orleans.

The show also featured Roxanne Perez defeating IYO SKY and La Catalina in a Women’s Money in the Bank qualifier, while Lola Vice was officially introduced as the newest member of the Raw roster. Je’Von Evans vs. Bron Breakker ended without a winner following interference from The Vision, leading to Oba Femi making the save.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 9/21/26