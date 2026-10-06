WWE Raw held steady in terms of global Netflix viewership for the September 28 episode, although the show slipped in the platform’s weekly rankings.

According to Tudum, the September 28 edition of WWE Raw generated 2.5 million global views on Netflix. That matches the 2.5 million views recorded by the September 21 episode.

Despite viewership remaining unchanged, Raw fell to No. 8 globally and No. 7 in the United States for the week. The September 21 episode previously ranked No. 6 globally and No. 4 in the U.S.

The September 28 show featured a major development in the ongoing rivalry between The 946 and The Bloodline.

Jaida Parker made her WWE main roster debut during the episode, revealing herself as the person behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck Jacob Fatu. The angle officially aligned Parker with The 946 as the faction’s issues with The Bloodline continued to escalate

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 9/28/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.