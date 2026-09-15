WWE Raw returned to Netflix’s global top 10 with the September 7 episode.

According to Netflix data, the show drew 2.6 million global views for the week, ranking seventh among English-language television programs worldwide. Raw also finished fifth in the United States.

The number was up slightly from the August 24 episode, which generated 2.5 million global views and ranked seventh globally and seventh in the U.S.

The August 31 episode failed to crack Netflix’s top 10 globally or in the United States.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 9/7/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.