Monday’s live post-WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from Sunday’s pay-per-view with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston in the main event, drew an average of 1.823 million viewers on the USA Network, according to PWTorch.

This is up 0.16% from last week’s 1.820 million viewers for the WrestleMania Backlash go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.790 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.912 million), the second hour drew 1.932 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.828 million) and the final hour drew 1.748 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.746 million).

This week’s RAW drew a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 9.4% from last week’s 0.53 rating in the key demo.

We do not have the Cable Top 150 rankings for this week’s RAW. Last week’s RAW ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 key demo, and #7 for the night in viewership on cable.

This week’s RAW viewership was essentially even with last week’s show, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 9.4%. This week’s show drew the worst key demo rating for RAW since December 14.

This week’s RAW viewership was up 3.8% from the same week in 2020, while this week’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 5.9% from the same week in 2020. At this point last year, the WWE ratings were dropping with the shows being taped at the WWE Performance Center with no fans.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for last night’s show:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 19 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 1.774 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 1.823 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 24 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.