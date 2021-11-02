Monday’s live WWE RAW drew an average of 1.689 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.87% from last week’s 1.658 million viewers for the post-Crown Jewel season premiere episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.724 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.727 million), the second hour drew 1.689 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.668 million) and the final hour drew 1.655 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.580 million).

This week’s RAW drew a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is equal with last week’s 0.47 key demo rating. That 0.47 key demo rating represents 613,000 18-49 viewers, which is equal with the 613,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.47 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #17 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Postgame on ESPN, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Hannity, Sportscenter at midnight, Special Report with Brett Baier, The Ingraham Angle, FOX News Primetime, NFL coverage on ESPN 2, Rachel Maddow Show, Outnumbered, Gutfeld, America’s Newsroom at 10am, and America’s Newsroom at 9am. This is down from last week’s #15 ranking for the night in viewership.

RAW ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is equal with last week’s #6 spot. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Giants and the Chiefs on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a 3.32 key demo rating. The game on the main ESPN channel also topped the night on cable in viewership with 11.960 million viewers.

This week’s RAW drew the best audience and key demo rating since the WWE Draft episode on October 4. The show went up against Week 8 of Monday Night Football on ESPN. The game between the Giants and the Chiefs was watched by 11.960 million viewers on ESPN, plus 1.956 million viewers on ESPN 2, and several million viewers for the various pre and post-game shows. This week’s RAW viewership was up 1.87% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was equal with last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 2% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 2.08% from the same week in 2020.

Dancing With The Stars on ABC drew an average of 4.855 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 4.785 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 6.546 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 5.204 million viewers on FOX and CW’s All American drew 517,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. 911 drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.83.

Monday’s RAW from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI had just two happenings advertised ahead of time – RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defending against Bianca Belair in the opener, plus a follow-up to last week’s angle between WWE Champion Big E and #1 contender Seth Rollins. The main event ended up being Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title bout.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday's show:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 19 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 1.774 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 1.823 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 24 Episode: 1.621 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 1.557 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 7 Episode: 1.640 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 1.742 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 1.719 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 28 Episode: 1.570 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 1.472 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 1.609 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Final ThunderDome show)

July 19 Episode: 1.923 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode, RAW returns to the road)

July 26 Episode: 1.814 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 1.821 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 1.790 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 1.857 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 23 Episode: 2.067 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 30 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 6 Episode: 1.849 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Labor Day episode)

September 13 Episode: 1.670 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 20 Episode: 1.793 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 27 Episode: 1.709 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Extreme Rules episode)

October 4 Episode: 1.857 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE Draft episode)

October 11 Episode: 1.582 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 18 Episode: 1.593 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 25 Episode: 1.658 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season premiere, post-Crown Jewel episode)

November 1 Episode: 1.689 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 8 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

