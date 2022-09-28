Monday’s live WWE RAW drew an average of 1.674 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 5.02% from last week’s 1.594 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.728 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.709 million), the second hour drew 1.751 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.623 million) and the final hour drew 1.543 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.449 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.45 key demo rating. That 0.45 key demo rating represents 587,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 0.69% from the 583,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.45 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #5 ranking. The NFL Monday Night Football game between Dallas and New York on ESPN at 8:12pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.72 key demo rating. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 7.737 million.

RAW ranked #17 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind the Dallas vs. New York NFL game on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, The Five, Monday Night Post-game on ESPN, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, Rachel Maddow Show, The Ingraham Angle, Gutfeld!, Outnumbered, America’s Newsroom at 10am, Last Word, The Faulkner Focus, and America’s Newsroom at 9am. This is up from last week’s #19 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the twelfth-lowest audience of the year so far, and was tied with three other episodes for the tenth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. RAW had major sports competition from Week 3 of NFL Monday Night Football this week as the Dallas vs. New York game drew around 17 million viewers across ESPN and ESPN2, including the related shows, while the same game drew more than 16 million viewers on network TV, including the related coverage on ABC. This week’s RAW viewership was up 5.02% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was even with last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 2.04% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.24% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 episode was the post-Extreme Rules edition.

Monday Night Kickoff on ABC drew an average of 6.281 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while the Monday Night Football game between Dallas and New York drew 10.175 million viewers at 8:15pm, The Neighborhood drew 4.991 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 6.111 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 4.556 million viewers on FOX, CW’s Mysteries Decoded drew 329,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Top Chef VIP drew 1.260 million viewers, and Univision’s La Herencia drew 1.352 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The NFL game on ABC drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 2.27, and the top viewership of the night with 10.175 million.

Monday’s RAW aired live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and had the following line-up advertised ahead of time – AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy, Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY in a non-title match, plus Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 27 Episode: 1.951 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (John Cena 20th Anniversary episode)

July 4 Episode: 1.563 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-MITB Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 1.765 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode: 1.901 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Rey Mysterio 20th Anniversary MSG episode)

August 1 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 8 Episode: 1.956 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 15 Episode: 1.978 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 29 Episode: 2.107 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 5 Episode: 2.054 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Clash at The Castle episode)

September 12 Episode: 1.710 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 19 Episode: 1.594 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 26 Episode: 1.674 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 3 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.