– WWE: UNREAL on Netflix for the week of June 28 drew 2,300,000 viewers, with 10,700,000 total combined minutes watched.

– WWE Raw on July 28 finished number eight globally on Netflix, drawing 2,800,000 views with 5,500,000 total combined hours watched.

– Rey Mysterio announced via social media that he will be inducting Konnan into the AAA Hall of Fame during AAA TripleMania XXXIII Weekend in Mexico City, Mexico. “It is an honor for me to be able to induce my brother Konnan to the Hall of Fame this August 16th at TripleMania,” Mysterio wrote in Spanish via X.

– TNA Wrestling has released the first official promotional poster for the “One Last Time” showdown for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships between tag-team wrestling legends The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) and Team 3D, aka The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley/Bully Ray & D-Von Dudley) at the TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view scheduled for October 12 from Lowell, Massachusetts.