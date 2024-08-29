A member of The Wyatt Sicks has inked a new contract with World Wrestling Entertainment.

According to reports, Nikki Cross has re-signed with WWE. The deal is reportedly a multi-year contract.

While she has not wrestled in an actual singles match for the company since November of 2023, Cross has been appearing on WWE programming weekly on Monday Night Raw as part of the Uncle Howdy-led Wyatt Sicks faction.

Negotiations between WWE and Cross were ongoing originally in the spring, prior to the debut of The Wyatt Sicks.

Many internal sources within WWE have had nothing but glowing reviews for the women’s wrestling star. During the pandemic, extras who worked with Cross specifically spoke kindly of her.

(H/T: Fightful Select)