WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has put pen to paper on a brand-new contract with the company.

Green, who rejoined WWE in late 2022 and made her on-screen return during the 2023 Royal Rumble, has officially signed a multi-year extension to remain with the promotion.

While specific terms of the new deal haven’t been disclosed, it ensures her place in WWE for the foreseeable future. Her previous deal was reportedly set to run through late 2025, but WWE opted to lock her in long-term ahead of schedule.

Since returning, Green has found success both in singles and tag team competition. She previously held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with both Sonya Deville and Piper Niven, and more recently made history by becoming the inaugural Women’s United States Champion.

Interestingly, Green’s name had been floated in recent rumors tied to last week’s wave of mass WWE releases, primarily due to her own WWE farewell for now addresss.

Goodbye for now @WWE

This is my farewell address 🇺🇸🫡 pic.twitter.com/tpIAMNI3wW — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 27, 2025

