A notable change has rolled out for WWE fans who subscribe through Xfinity/Comcast.

Those with eligible Xfinity packages can now access ESPN Unlimited, including WWE Premium Live Events, at no additional charge. The update comes just days before this weekend’s Elimination Chamber event, giving affected subscribers added value heading into one of WWE’s biggest shows of the season.

The development was first reported by CNBC’s Alex Sherman on Thursday (see post embedded below).

Under the new setup, Xfinity customers can validate their ESPN subscription simply by using their existing Xfinity login credentials, streamlining access to WWE PLEs and other ESPN programming without the need for a separate subscription.

Integration across major providers has been gradual since WWE accelerated its ESPN agreement timeline, moving the launch up to September instead of the originally planned April rollout.

While progress is being made, not every platform is fully on board just yet. YouTube TV remains one of the notable providers that has not completed full integration as of this writing.

WWE returns to the world of premium live events this weekend, as WWE Elimination Chamber goes down on Saturday, February 28, from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 2/28 for live WWE Elimination Chamber results coverage.