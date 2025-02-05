A settlement is reportedly in place for Richard Bryant’s lawsuit against WWE, according to the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut.

Bryant alleged WWE’s negligence in handling pyrotechnics caused his injuries, including a ruptured eardrum, tinnitus, hearing loss, and psychological harm. Strangely, his lawsuit also references foot injuries requiring crutches and a surgical fusion, possibly an error or mix-up in filings. He sought $15,000 in damages.

WWE had pushed to move the case to arbitration, but Judge Robert N. Chatigny has indicated no ruling is needed due to the pending settlement.

This follows a similar lawsuit by Marvin Jackson, who claimed he lost hearing at WrestleMania 38 due to pyrotechnics. His case was dismissed and sent to arbitration, where no updates have emerged.

