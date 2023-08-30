WWE seemingly received almost $3 million for bringing the inaugural Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event to Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales last year.

A new report from Wrestlenomics sheds light on an April press release on the local economic impact of Clash at The Castle, issued by the Welsh Government website. The release states that Clash at The Castle “delivered a massive 10:return on investment by channeling £21.8 million (or $27.8 million) back into the Welsh economy.”

This statement implies the Welsh Government paid out one-tenth of that figure to WWE, which would be £2.18 million pounds or $2.773 million dollars. It was noted that there could be some rounding involved in the statement, and if so, that would bring the payout figure to $2.8 million, or just under $3 million.

To compare, WWE received a payment of almost $2 million to bring the Backlash Premium Live Event and the go-home SmackDown to San Juan, Puerto Rico back in early May. The Puerto Rico Convention District Authority and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, who are connected to the government in Puerto Rico, gave WWE a subsidy of $1.5 million in cash, and an additional $300,000 in-kind contribution, to run the successful shows on the island.

The South Wales Argus filed a Freedom of Information request to the Welsh Government back in October, in an attempt to find details on the funding given to WWE for Clash at The Castle, but the government denied the request for reasons of protecting “commercial interests.” The Welsh Government also refused to answer questions on if any conditions were “attached to [WWE] receiving this funding” for the same reason.

In addition to the subsidies from local governments, WWE is also making millions of dollars in ticket and merchandise sales at these events. In the Q3 2022 earnings report, WWE listed a gate of $8 million for Clash at The Castle.

The Welsh Government touted an independently generated Economic Impact Study that sought the views of over 3,000 respondents from Clash at The Castle. The study found the following stats: 62,296 fans attended Principality Stadium that night, which is actually the same sell out attendance figure WWE announced; 75.3% of spectators came from outside of Wales; 57% of non-locals indicated the event experience made them want to explore other parts of Wales and of those who said they wanted to return, they said the event experience was the deciding factor; the event attracted a diverse audience, with nearly 25% of spectators being female, and many of the spectators attending as family groups.

WWE CEO Nick Khan noted in his prepared statement on the Q3 2022 earnings call that WWE wanted to replicate subsidy agreements like the one they made for WWE Clash at The Castle with the Welsh Government.

“Look for more from us in the site fee space, a new financial opportunity for us,” Khan said last year. “We are in active conversations with other local governments and tourism boards about future events.”

Khan then reiterated during the Q1 2023 earnings call earlier this year that WWE is negotiating with local governments and tourism groups around the world about possibly receiving subsidies to run Premium Live Events in their markets. Khan made the 2023 comments when asked about officials in Puerto Rico paying WWE the seven-figure subsidy for Backlash.

“In terms of Puerto Rico and the subsidies, yes, I think we kicked it off with our show [Clash at The Castle] last Labor Day weekend in obviously, Wales, where there was what we believe to be a significant government subsidy for that event. We hit all the markers on it. And we’ve now started to replicate that, both domestically and continue to do so internationally. So Puerto Rico, we’re having conversations with a number of different cities in the United States and abroad in terms of what we can do,” he said earlier this year.

Khan made similar comments earlier in the Q1 2023 earnings call when making his prepared remarks.

“Looking ahead, the coming months are an exciting moment for our company as we embark on our biggest run of international shows in WWE history. This coming Saturday, Backlash will emanate from San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Bad Bunny will compete in rang against Damien Priest, and what will be a completely sold out arena. We also received a seven-figure subsidy for this event. We are in a dialogue with a number of different local governments, tourism groups and event organizations about the economic impact of WWE when our events come to town. Look for more updates on this in the future as these conversations progress,” he said back in May.

WWE Clash at The Castle was held on Saturday, September 2 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, during what was Labor Day Weekend in the United States. The event aired on Peacock and the WWE Network. The show was headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retaining over Drew McIntyre in a match that saw the main roster arrival of Solo Sikoa.

