According to The Columbus Dispatch, WWE scored a substantial tax break from the state of Ohio, totaling $1,675,986 in 2024. The report mentions Ohio’s support for artists filming their productions within the state and that $44 million was allocated for such projects. WWE was specifically categorized under TV series, benefiting from this funding initiative.

Dispatch issued the following:

TV Series receiving tax breaks from Ohio in 2024

Here are TV shows being funded with tax credits in Ohio this year:

An Interesting Life Season 2, Southwest Ohio, $432,300

WWE 2024, Ohio, $1,675,986

Nightmare Transmission Season 2, Ashland/Columbus, $265,247.40

Heartland Horror Chronicles Season 1, Crestline, $129,444

Christmas on Main, Ashland, $148,842

Kings of Vegas, Cleveland, $105,878.25

Awarded projects total nearly $503 million in production expenses, $146.7 million in total eligible production expenses and are expected to create 530 full-time jobs, according to the Ohio Department of Development. Development received 27 applications for the Fiscal Year 2024 January round, requesting nearly $60 million in tax credits.