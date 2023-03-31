WWE is set to receive almost $2 million when they run Backlash and the go-home SmackDown in Puerto Rico.

WWE previously announced the May 5 SmackDown and the May 6 Backlash Premium Live Event for the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny was announced as the host of Backlash. Now a new report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has revealed ht WWE will receive a $1.5 million subsidy, plus an additional $300,000 in-kind contribution to run the shows in San Juan.

Mariela Vallines, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Conventions District Authority, told Wrestlenomics, “Both the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company will contribute significantly. Although the Convention Authority is adding to the agreement the use of the venue as an additional in-kind portion.”

Vallines noted that there was no bidding process for Backlash, but WWE did have interest from other cities.

WWE CEO Nick Khan noted in his prepared statement on the Q3 2022 earnings call that WWE wanted to replicate subsidy agreements like the one they made for WWE Clash at The Castle with the Cardiff, Wales government last September, a figure that the Wales government would not disclose to the media.

“Look for more from us in the site fee space, a new financial opportunity for us,” Khan said last year. “We are in active conversations with other local governments and tourism boards about future events.”

WWE has a history of soliciting bids to host WrestleMania events, citing economic benefits to the host region. There was also a competitive bidding process that led to San Antonio, TX hosting the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

