WWE recently filed to trademark the term “Bella Wine Matchups” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

While it is not yet officially confirmed the filing was under entertainment services and could perhaps be a new wine-centered show featuring the WWE Hall of Fame Bella Twins for WWE’s original programming lineup. The trademark was officially filed on July 21st, with a full detailed description of what that entails below.

“Entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wine, wine pairings, cooking, food, recipes, restaurants, bars, culinary arts, travel, adventure, culture, lifestyles, health, fitness, nutrition and social entertainment events accessible by television, cable, fiber optic networks, wireless networks, satellite, audio video, mobile applications and global computer information networks; providing information via a global computer information network in the nature of a continuing program about wine, wine pairings, cooking, food, recipes, restaurants, bars, culinary arts, travel, adventure, culture, lifestyles, health, fitness, nutrition and social entertainment events; online journals, namely, blogs in the fields of wine, wine pairings, cooking, food, recipes, restaurants, bars, culinary arts, travel, adventure, culture, lifestyles, health, fitness, nutrition and social entertainment events”