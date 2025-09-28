— During a recent interview with Inside the Ring, The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay were asked about their childhood crushes within the wrestling business.

Cassie Lee admitted that she grew up with a big crush on WWE Superstar John Cena, saying, “I also had a big crush on John Cena. Anyone from my childhood would tell you that.” McKay chimed in, recalling that Lee even had “a giant cardboard cutout in her bedroom” to illustrate her fandom.

The IInspiration will be in action on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT!, where they’ll challenge The Elegance Brand for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

— As noted, the WWE Women’s Title Triple Threat Match main event on SmackDown ended with a botched finish. Late in the bout, referee Daphanie LaShaunn (Aja Smith) counted only two when Tiffany Stratton had Nia Jax pinned, despite Jax not kicking out.

LaShaunn has since addressed the incident on Instagram Stories, writing: “I see all the love. I’m just human, but I can promise that I strive to always be better. Which will forever be my goal as long as I’m on this journey. I love this just like y’all. That I can swear to you.”

As we previously reported, the match finish was altered after Jade Cargill sustained a cut during the contest. Stratton was still planned to win, but the sequence unfolded differently than intended. She ultimately secured the victory after hitting Jax with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

WWE has since edited the mistake out of its official YouTube clips of the match.

— WWE has submitted a new trademark filing.

On September 28, the company filed to trademark the name “PJ Vasa.” At this time, there are no details on how WWE intends to use the trademark.

You can check out the official trademark description below:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

— Andrade is no longer with WWE, having left the company earlier this month. Reports at the time indicated that there had been plans for him to team with Rey Fenix before his departure.

When a fan asked on Instagram if he missed Fenix, Andrade responded with the following,

“Of course. He was an incredible partner and friend.”