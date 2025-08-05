Charles Robinson is alive and well, despite rumors to the contrary.

This week, the veteran WWE referee affectionately known as “Lil’ Naitch” surfaced on social media to kill rumors making the rounds claiming that he has passed away.

“Charles Robinson passed away. WWE confirmed this sad news,” read the initial post making the rounds on social media.

Robinson took to his official Instagram page late Monday evening to kill the rumors, and make it clear that he is very much alive and well.

“I am alive and well,” Robinson wrote via Instagram. “Some people are just stinky nasty old butt holes that spread lies.”

Robinson continued, “Do not believe anything you read on the Internet. Have a great week.”

“Lil’ Naitch” wrapped up his post with the hash-tag, “#NotDead.”

Charles Robinson has made headlines multiple times in recent weeks for being involved in memorable spots, including sprinting to the ring at an impressive speed for someone his age, only to be pounced by John Cena at the WWE Night Of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Several weeks later, “Lil’ Naitch” was speared in half by WWE Hall of Fame legend Bill Goldberg during his retirement match against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta, GA. Robinson showed an X-Ray of the cracked rib he suffered from Goldberg’s spear the day after the show.