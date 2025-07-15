Bill Goldberg does have the best spear in pro wrestling.

At least the most forceful one.

This week, 61-year old veteran WWE referee Charles Robinson surfaced on social media to show the aftermath of the spear he took from Goldberg during his retirement match against GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this past weekend.

“Thanks Bill Goldberg,” Robinson wrote via Instagram as the caption to an X-ray of his injured ribs. “Never fear…I am ALL MAN and I can’t be kept down!”

Robinson continued, “I will return for WWE SmackDown next week in San Antonio.”

In addition to the spear from Goldberg, the longtime pro wrestling referee also sprinted to the ring to take a pounce from John Cena at WWE Night Of Champions a couple of weeks ago.