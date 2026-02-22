WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn is speaking out after an unimaginable family tragedy.

And expressing deep gratitude for the outpouring of support she has received.

Earlier this month, LaShaunn revealed on Instagram that her grandmother, grandfather, uncle, and cousin tragically passed away in a house fire on February 4. In the aftermath of the devastating loss, a GoFundMe campaign was launched with a goal of $50,000 to help the family with expenses.

As of Sunday morning, that total had soared to $156,916, a testament to the overwhelming response from the wrestling community and beyond.

Several top WWE Superstars were among the leading donors. Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Becky Lynch, and Kevin Owens each contributed $10,000. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, and Liv Morgan donated $5,000 each.

Following the funerals, LaShaunn shared an emotional video message on Instagram reflecting on the past two weeks.

“The funeral just ended, and I could not let this day end without saying something. It’s been like two weeks, and I really have been silent because this has been the craziest thing in my life.”

She went on to describe the incredible generosity shown to her family during their time of need.

“The way that you guys showed up for me, I don’t know how much I can ever say thank you. I have a room full of clothes and school supplies and things like that for my cousin.“

Because of the support, LaShaunn said her family was able to focus on grieving without the added burden of financial strain.

“We were able to pay for this entire funeral, get my cousin set up. We were able to just do everything we needed to do. No one needed to stress. No one needed to worry. I’ve never planned a funeral in my life, let alone four.”