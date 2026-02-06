A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn following a devastating family tragedy.

LaShaunn shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, revealing that she lost several close family members in a house fire (see post below).

According to her post, her grandmother, grandfather, uncle, and cousin all passed away in the incident.

“My heart aches,” LaShaunn wrote. “Last night I lost my grandma, grandpa, uncle, and cousin in a house fire. We were at the scene til the very end. My soul is hollow right now. Please pray for my family as we navigate this unbelievable nightmare.”

The emotional toll has been compounded by the logistical challenges now facing her family in the aftermath.

“Planning 4 funerals and rebuilding is gonna be tough,” she continued. “My cousin, a family of 7 with 5 kids, are now displaced with nothing to their name. Anything helps even a repost.”

She added that a GoFundMe link has been shared through her social media accounts for those who wish to help, thanking everyone for their support during an incredibly difficult time.

An unthinkable loss, and an outpouring of support has already begun.

WrestlingHeadlines.com extends its’ condolences to Daphanie LaShaunn and her family.

