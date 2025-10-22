Jessika Carr and Becky Lynch don’t seem to be getting along well these days.

At least their WWE characters aren’t, anyways.

The issue stems from this week’s episode of WWE Raw, which took place on Monday, October 20, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

During the show, Becky Lynch defended her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Alpha Academy’s Maxxine Dupri.

While she retained the title in the bout, Lynch would actually lose to Dupri via disqualification, marking her second consecutive loss to the up-and-coming women’s wrestling star.

Jessika Carr served as the referee for the Lynch-Dupri bout on 10/20. She was also the referee for the 10/6 bout where she lost via count-out, and the 9/20 WrestlePalooza match where Lynch tapped out to AJ Lee in the mixed-tag match that also included Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

On Tuesday, “The Man” surfaced via social media to call out Carr for her officiating choices in her recent matches, most notably the 10/20 WWE Raw show earlier this week.

“In the match, clear as day, everybody saw it,” Lynch stated in the video published via her official Instagram page. “Maxxine closed-fist punch to my face. An illegal maneuver. Jessika Carr should have disqualified her.”

Lynch continued, “What’s more, an illegal maneuver with an illegal object. I verified this through experts, through nail technicians. They have verified that the nails that Maxxine Dupri was wearing would cause intense damage to the lip.”

Carr took to X on Wednesday to react to Lynch’s comments and criticism.

“I don’t say a lot or stir up issues,” Carr’s X post began. “But it’s wild that someone keeps talking about me….when all they’ve been doing is tapping out, getting counted out, and taking the easy way out by getting disqualified.”

She concluded her post by writing, “But I’m the problem?”

The back-and-forth between Lynch and Carr could lead to an in-ring debut in WWE for the female referee, as she does have a background inside the squared circle. Working under the name Kennedi Brink prior to signing with WWE in 2017, Carr worked for well-established pro wrestling promotions such as Shimmer, SHINE, Maryland Championship Wrestling, and even Ring Of Honor.

She Carr returned to the ring under a mask in recent weeks, working under the name Kalyx on WWE EVOLVE on Tubi back in February, and again in April.