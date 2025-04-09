In 2025, wrestling fans engage with the product through multiple platforms, especially social media, where instant reactions and opinions are common.

While many wrestlers interact online, WWE President Nick Khan says the company doesn’t let social media responses dictate what is shown on television. He told Adrian Hernandez the following,

“We won’t respond to social media. It’s a mistake to respond to that. We have to trust our gut.”

“We won’t respond to social media. It’s a mistake to respond to that. We have to trust our gut.” Nick Khan on reacting to fans & Social Media — Adrian Hernandez (@AdrianRadio93) April 9, 2025

During a recent appearance on the “SHAK Wrestling” podcast, Bron Breakker revealed his favorite spear from his WWE career.

Earlier this week on WWE RAW, Breakker hit a devastating flying spear on Carlito.

Breakker said, “That I’ve ever hit on somebody? I think I speared Von Wagner on the floor in front of the announce table one time. What the camera didn’t pick up is I was in the parking lot, probably, I don’t know, I mean, 60, 70 yards away, and I came flying, like, the fastest I’ve ever moved in WWE. I mean, I was flying. I remember, like, leaving my feet, like where the post was, like before I got to the ring where the post was and flew through the air and hit him and then ended up on the wall on the other side of the arena. I got up and I was like, man, I might have to cool it. Because I almost hit my head on the steps right there and I jumped and it was that one was that one was crazy.”

Cody and Brandi Rhodes left AEW in February 2022, with Cody returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and later headlining the next two WrestleManias, eventually winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL.

In a recent interview with Mostly Sports, Cody reflected on a past conversation where he hinted at his WWE return, admitting that he may have been overly bold but emphasized the importance of always having multiple plans. In the end, he feels grateful, saying he got everything he wanted — and more than he ever expected.

Rhodes said, “Not that I had it in mind, but you do have to be kind of like Batman, in a sense that you have to have a plan for the plan for the next plan, and the road looked like it was heading that way. Also, at the time, I really was torn. One thing was my baby, and something that I’ve very much loved, and was part of its inception and the origin, and was so lucky to have those guys with me be part of that. But then the other is your destiny calling you, fate, and what you do next. That was just a tricky spot to be in, and incredibly, I’m never gonna forget it, Brandi told me, and I almost get choked up thinking about it, but she just said,’ Be careful what you wish for.’ Then what I wished for, plus a million, came true. But that was a heck of a day.”

He continued, “I think I was speaking a little bit out of turn, saying, ‘You’re not going to believe it,’ because that could have been anything. That could have just been wrestling being wrestling. It could have been anything. But I’m happy that my words were correct in the sense that it was going to be a move that was good for the industry.”

(h/t – Fightful)