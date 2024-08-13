Get ready for some Wyatt Sicks and Pure Fusion Collective merchandise.
WWE has registered for three new trademarks, with the two aforementioned Raw factions among them.
On August 9, WWE filed to trademark “Wyatt Sicks” and on August 12, they registered to trademark “Pure Fusion” and “The Pure Fusion Collective.”
Check out the official filings from the United States Patent & Trademark Office below.
Mark For: THE PURE FUSION COLLECTIVE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal.
Pure Fusion: A show about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports information.
Wyatt Sicks: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.