Get ready for some Wyatt Sicks and Pure Fusion Collective merchandise.

WWE has registered for three new trademarks, with the two aforementioned Raw factions among them.

On August 9, WWE filed to trademark “Wyatt Sicks” and on August 12, they registered to trademark “Pure Fusion” and “The Pure Fusion Collective.”

Check out the official filings from the United States Patent & Trademark Office below.