WWE released a wave of talent 90 days ago, on April 24, and that batch included several main roster names who were bound by a standard 90-day no-compete clause.

That clause has now expired.

As a result, a number of the released names are free to appear on other televised wrestling programming, including AEW, TNA, CMLL, and NJPW.

Zelina Vega filed to trademark a new in-ring name, Xelina, on July 20.

The Motor City Machine Guns are expected to make their way to AEW now that they’re clear of their no-compete.

Nikki Storm will shift her attention to her new role as co-owner of PROGRESS Wrestling and DEFY Wrestling, running things alongside her partner — and former NXT competitor — Killian Dain, better known to fans as Big Damo.

Joe Gacy has also been teased for an upcoming appearance in GCW.

Featured below is a list of talent that are now able to work elsewhere:

* Motor City Machine Guns

* Kairi

* Hijo del Fantasma (Santos Escobar)

* Zoey Serrano (Zoey Stark)

* Aleister Black

* Zelina

* Erick Rowan

* Nikki Storm (Nikki Cross)

* Joseph Sawyer (Joe Gacy)

* Samuel Shaw (Dexter Lumis)

* Bo Dallas

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as more information continues to surface.