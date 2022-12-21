WWE has released their annual Happy Holidays video.

As seen below, the Happy Holidays video for 2022 features an animated story, the WWE version of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.

The story features voice-overs from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, plus appearances by The Bloodline, Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Alpha Academy, Cody Rhodes, and many others.

You can see the full video below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.