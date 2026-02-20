WWE has announced a change to the originally announced lineup for tonight’s SmackDown.

Heading into the Friday, February 20 episode of WWE SmackDown in Sunrise, Florida, the company posted a breaking news announcement via social media regarding a change-in-plans for one of the advertised matches.

Originally advertised for tonight’s show was IYO SKY vs. Giulia, however hours before the show, WWE announced on X that SKY was out, and in her place will be Rhea Ripley taking on Giulia.

A reason was not given.

Also added to tonight’s show is Ilja Dragunov vs. Tama Tonga in one-on-one action.

As previously announced, tonight’s show in Sunrise, FL. will also feature Oba Femi vs. Kit Wilson and two high-stakes Elimination Chamber qualifying matches.

On the men’s side, Carmelo Hayes vs. Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams will take place in a Triple Threat qualifying bout.

Meanwhile, the women’s division will see Charlotte Flair collide with Nia Jax and Kiana James in another Triple Threat with Chamber implications.

