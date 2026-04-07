WWE is coming to Italy.

And they’re bringing a big premium live event with them.

On Tuesday morning, WWE released an announcement regarding individual event tickets for WWE Clash In Italy on May 31 being available starting this Friday, April 10.

From WWE.com:

Individual event tickets for Clash in Italy and Monday Night Raw in Turin on sale this Friday

WWE today announced that individual event tickets for Clash In Italy, the first-ever Premium Live Event to be held in Italy taking place on Sunday, May 31, 2026, and Monday Night Raw also taking place at Turin’s Inalpi Arena on Monday, June 1, will go on general sale this Friday, April 10, from 10 AM CEST. Fans can visit www.wwe.com/events for more information.

An exclusive presale will take place this Thursday, April 9, starting at 10 AM CEST.

Fans in attendance at both events in Turin, Italy, will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, GUNTHER, WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan and many more*.

*Talent subject to change