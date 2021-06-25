WWE has released veteran Superstar Tyler Breeze, according to Sean Ross Sapp.

Breeze signed with WWE in 2010, and leaves as a one-time former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion. His last match came on the June 15 NXT show as he and Fandango lost to Imperium.

As noted, Breeze’s partner Fandango was also released today, along with August Grey, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel).

Stay tuned for more.

