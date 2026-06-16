Another name has quietly exited WWE’s developmental pipeline, as Masyn Holiday is no longer with the company following a short stint under the WWE NIL program.

Holiday has since updated her Instagram handle back to her real name, Darci Khan. According to one source, Holiday’s departure from WWE was done on her own terms.

Holiday initially signed with WWE in December 2023 as part of the company’s ongoing NIL recruitment initiative, which brings in collegiate athletes and prospects with strong athletic backgrounds.

She went on to make her televised debut during the third episode of WWE EVOLVE, but never appeared on NXT television during her time with the company.

Despite her exit, Holiday remains part of WWE programming through WWE: Legends & Future Greats, Season 3, which is currently airing on A&E.

(H/T: Cory Hays and False Finish HQ)