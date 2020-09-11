Add Sarah Stock to the list of furloughed WWE employees who were officially released altogether today, according to Fightful Select.

Stock was one of the many employees furloughed back in mid-April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. Like WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco, she was fully released today.

After a successful in-ring career around the world, Stock was hired by WWE in 2015 to work as a coach at the WWE Performance Center. She has worked as a producer for the company in recent years.

As we’ve noted, WWE has been fully releasing some of the furloughed employees this week, some who were waiting for the word on when they could come back to work. You can find our related reports on today’s cutbacks below:

