WWE has released a behind-the-scenes look at the relaunch of NXT UK, which took place at the BT Sport Studio and was run by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Triple H from the United States, with former NXT UK champion Pete Dunne working as a backstage producer.

Speaking of Triple H…he would take to Twitter and write, “The relaunch of

@NXTUK was accomplished by the unprecedented collaboration of teams @BTSportWWE in London, #WWENXT producers and staff in Orlando, and the @WWE studio in CT. Incredible teamwork and amazing finished product!!! #WeAreNXTUK.”

Check it out below.