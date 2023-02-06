WWE has released a new playlist that highlights the feud between top company superstar Bayley and Becky Lynch, who will be facing one another inside a steel cage on this evening’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Check out the full playlist below.

Carmella will also be in action on Raw, marking her first match back in months following an injury. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion took to Twitter to hype her return and promises some fun gear. She writes, “Y’all ain’t ready for this gear tonight,” then adds a fire emoji.