– WWE SmackDown Superstar Carmella turns 33 years old today while WWE NXT UK Superstar Aoife Valkyrie turns 23.

– WWE just revealed this behind-the-scenes footage from The New Day’s Farewell match on the recent SmackDown on FOX season two premiere.

The match saw Big E and RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sheamus. Of the six participants, Kofi, Woods and Sheamus were sent to the red brand in the 2020 WWE Draft.

