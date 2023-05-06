WWE has released a “Best of Backlash” live stream on its company Youtube channel ahead of this evening’s Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico. The description reads as follows:

Watch a next-level collection of explosive matchups from past WWE Backlash Premium Live Events including Cody Rhodes against Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Ronda Rousey against Charlotte Flair, Edge against AJ Styles, Bianca Belair against Bayley and so much more.

The full live stream can be found below. You can check out the full card to today’s Backlash premium live event here.