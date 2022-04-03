WWE has released a stream of some of the best WrestleMania matches and moments of all time ahead of night two of Mania 38. Watch a number of classics below like Kurt Angle vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton, John Cena vs. Batista, Asuka vs. Charlotte, Roman Reigns vs. Triple H and more.

Randy Orton took to Twitter to hype RK-Bro’s Raw tag team title defense on tonight’s show against the Alpha Academy and the Street Profits. The Viper writes, “I’ve walked into #WrestleMania with every title in

@WWE at some point in my career. But the most important match will always be the next one.”