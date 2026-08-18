“Breaking” news from the world of WWE NXT on a Monday evening.

Cruz Montana wants a piece of Zilla Fatu, and he won’t have to wait long to get it.

WWE NXT announced that Montana has called out Fatu for tomorrow night’s episode, set for August 18. The confrontation stems from Fatu’s shocking debut last Tuesday, when he attacked both Montana and Grayson Waller during their number one contender’s match for the NXT Title.

“BREAKING: Cruz Montana calls out Zilla Fatu ahead of tomorrow night’s NXT,” WWE NXT’s official X account wrote this evening. “Live at 8 ET/7 CT on The CW.”

Also scheduled for the 8/18 episode of NXT on CW is Wren Sinclair & Kendal Grey vs. Kelani Jordan & Kali Armstrong, Thea Hail (w/ Jaida Parker) vs. Nattie (w/ Karmen Petrovic & Nikkita Lyons), as well as Lexis King (c) vs. Lucien Price for the WWE Men’s Speed Championship.

Additionally, E.K. Prosper vs. La Parka vs. Tristan Angels vs. Romeo Moreno in a #1 Contenders Match for AAA World Cruiserweight Title shot, and Myles Borne (w/ Tavion Heights) vs. Jackson Drake (w/ Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes & Myka Lockwood) in a match where if Drake wins, Vanity Project secures title matches at NXT Heatwave.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results coverage.