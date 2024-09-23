– Roman Reigns thanked Georgia Tech Coach Brent Key for his hospitality and mentioned it was good to be back home during the filming of his segment with Cody Rhodes for last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. “Thanks for the hospitality Coach Brent Key,” Reigns wrote via X. “Good to be back home.”

– Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes weren’t the only ones to get the cinematic treatment for their Georgia Tech segment, as WWE also shared a cool cinematic-style video promoting CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell In A Cell match at the upcoming WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. on October 5.