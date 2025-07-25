The lineups for the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event are set.

On Friday, WWE announced the complete match listings for nights one and two of “The Biggest Party of the Summer,” which are scheduled for August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Scheduled for night one on Aug. 2:

WWE SummerSlam Night One (8/2/2025)

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

* Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

* Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

* Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

* Cardi B hosts

And for night two on Aug. 3:

WWE SummerSlam Night Two (8/3/2025)

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

* Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship – No DQ, No Countouts – If Becky wins, Lyra can never challenge for the title again: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

* WWE United States Championship – Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

Make sure to join us here on 8/2 and 8/3 for live WWE SummerSlam results.