WWE has ranked the top 42 moments in the history of WrestleMania.

As the company geared up for their two-night premium live event this weekend in “Sin City,” they held a daily countdown on their official YouTube channel, releasing the countdown of the top 42 moments in the history of “The Showcase of The Immortals.”

Topping the list was the moment that will be inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame, Hulk Hogan’s iconic body slam of Andre the Giant at WrestleMania 3.

Featured below is the complete list:

Hulk Hogan slams Andre the Giant (WrestleMania 3)

Cody Rhodes finishes his story (WrestleMania 40)

Steve Austin refuses to quit against Bret Hart (WrestleMania 13)

Seth Rollins cashes in Money in the Bank for heist of the century (WrestleMania 31)

Hollywood Hogan hulks up against The Rock (WrestleMania 18)

The Austin Era begins with Steve Austin defeating Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 14)

The Ultimate Warrior defeats Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania 6)

The Rock retires Steve Austin in trilogy finale (WrestleMania 19)

Edge spears Jeff Hardy off a 20-foot ladder (WrestleMania 17)

The Undertaker extends his streak by defeating Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 25)

Becky Lynch wins first women’s main event (WrestleMania 35)

Randy Savage and Ms. Elizabeth reunite (WrestleMania 7)

Kofi Kingston defeats Daniel Bryan for WWE Championship (WrestleMania 35)

Cody Rhodes makes his WWE return (WrestleMania 38)

Randy Savage wins vacant WWF Championship (WrestleMania 4)

Rey Mysterio wins World Heavyweight Championship in honor of Eddie Guerrero (WrestleMania 22)

Shawn Michaels retires Ric Flair (WrestleMania 24)

Daniel Bryan wins WWE Championship (WrestleMania 30)

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair become first Black women to main event (WrestleMania 37)

John Cena makes his entrance with an army of doppelgangers (WrestleMania 25)

Steve Austin comes out of retirement to defeat Kevin Owens (WrestleMania 38)

The Undertaker competes for the final time in Boneyard Match (WrestleMania 36)

Shawn Michaels makes boyhood dream come true by winning WWF Championship (WrestleMania 12)

John Cena wins record 17th World Championship (WrestleMania 41)

The Hardy Boyz return (WrestleMania 33)

Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon ladder match (WrestleMania 10)

Steve Austin turns heel by aligning with Vince McMahon (WrestleMania 17)

Bret Hart wins WWF Championship (WrestleMania 10)

Randy Orton delivers ultimate RKO out of nowhere to Seth Rollins (WrestleMania 31)

The Rock returns to WWE action (WrestleMania 40)

Sting makes his WrestleMania debut (WrestleMania 31)

John Cena faces The Rock for the first time (WrestleMania 28)

Brock Lesnar wins WWE Championship in WrestleMania debut (WrestleMania 19)

The Undertaker and Paul Bearer return (WrestleMania 20)

IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley steal the show in triple threat match (WrestleMania 41)

Brock Lesnar breaks The Undertaker’s streak (WrestleMania 30)

Hulk Hogan teams up with Mr. T as WrestleMania is born (WrestleMania I)

The Rock and John Cena fight off The Wyatt Family (WrestleMania 32)

Undertaker, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels embrace to end an era (WrestleMania 28)

Ronda Rousey & The Rock take down Stephanie McMahon & Triple H (WrestleMania 31)

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn end The Usos’ record Tag Team title reign (WrestleMania 39)

The Rock, Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan share the ring (WrestleMania 30)

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.