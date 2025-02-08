The WWE releases have continued.

As noted earlier this evening, Cedric Alexander announced his sudden departure from WWE in a statement released via social media.

In an update, another name has been axed from the company.

PWInsider.com was first to report the news on Friday evening that the company has also released WWE Hall of Fame legend Paul Ellering.

Ellering, most famous for being the manager of The Road Warriors (a.k.a. The Legion of Doom), had recently been working as part of The Final Testament group with Karrion Kross and Scarlett, serving as manager for the Authors of Pain (AOP) tag-team.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the latest round of WWE releases continues to surface.