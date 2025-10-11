The updates keep coming in!

In the fourth WWE release announced today alone by the talent themselves, yet another women’s wrestling star from WWE’s developmental system has confirmed her departure from the company.

WWE I.D. prospect Zara Zakher took to X to release a statement confirming her WWE release and essentially her wrestling retirement, noting her intentions to “take a step back from wrestling” and adding that she “don’t know if or when she’ll be back.”

“As of today, my contract with WWE ID has expired, and I’ll be taking a step back from wrestling,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful for all the people I’ve met and everyone who’s supported me. I don’t know if or when I’ll be back, but I’m hopeful for the future.”

