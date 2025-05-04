WWE made several internal cuts this week, including the departure of a high-ranking executive from the company’s creative team. Christine Lubrano, who served as Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations, has been let go after more than four years with the organization.

Lubrano played a key role in overseeing strategic operations within WWE’s creative department. The creative teams for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT reported directly to her and Bruce Prichard, with both ultimately reporting to Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

In addition to Lubrano, WWE made further reductions across multiple departments, including creative services, photography, social media, and digital.

One of the more notable names affected on the digital side is Andrew Karr. Karr had been with WWE for nine years and contributed in several capacities, including work on EVOLVE as an announcer and as a producer on various WWE documentaries.

Also released was Ryan Pappolla, a familiar face to fans as a digital personality regularly featured on WWE’s The Bump. As for The Bump itself, there is currently no concrete update on the show’s future. Although there had been reports suggesting plans for a return following its hiatus, no official information has surfaced since.

Related News From This Weekend Here At WrestlingHeadlines.com

* Detailed Insight Into Mass WWE Releases: Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque Specifically Decided Which Wrestlers To Cut

* Surprising Backstage Update On WWE Releases: One Talent Quits Wrestling, Another Could Return Sooner Than Expected

* Yet Another WWE Superstar Release Confirmed On Saturday Morning, Bringing Total To 17 WWE Releases

* Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai & Several Other WWE Releases Confirmed (UPDATED)

(H/T: Fightful Select)