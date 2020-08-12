WWE Releases Dominik Mysterio’s New Theme, WWE Looks at Forgotten Hulk Hogan Moments

– “Vengo Por Ti” is the name of Dominik Mysterio’s new WWE theme song. This translates to “I Come For You” on Google Translate. WWE Music has released the theme on YouTube, as seen below. It will be released on iTunes, Spotify and Apple Music on Friday, August 21.
This week’s RAW featured an angle where Mysterio signed his contract to become a WWE Superstar, and the contract for his SummerSlam singles match with Seth Rollins on August 23. Mysterio will be allowed to use weapons in that match.
– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan turns 67 years old today. To celebrate, WWE posted this new WWE Playlist episode featuring some of The Hulkster’s forgotten moments.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
