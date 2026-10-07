WWE has released an emotional tribute video honoring the late Benjamin “PAC” Satterley, aka Adrian Neville and Neville, featuring nearly 40 minutes of memories from friends and former colleagues.

Following PAC’s passing, WWE paid tribute to the former Neville with a memorial graphic and several references across its programming. The company has now released an extended video featuring Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Penta, Rey Fenix, TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd), William Regal, Finn Balor and Corey Graves.

Regal spoke about how highly he thought of PAC.

“With the exception of my family, there’s maybe less than a handful of people in the world I thought more of than Ben,” Regal said. “He was the best, he was the absolute best.”

Regal also offered his condolences to PAC’s wife, Natalie, and the rest of his family.

“My deepest condolences, especially to Natalie and his family,” Regal said. “I’ll miss you forever, pal.”

Balor, who was one of PAC’s closest friends, delivered a lengthy message directly to him while recalling their friendship dating back to their earliest days in wrestling.

“Hey mate, I just want to say: thanks for being a friend. I’ll never forget meeting you for the first time on some wrestling mats in the basement of a church in Newcastle when we were just kids. And from there, we went on to be such great friends,” Balor said.

“From our nights out in Japan, to our time together in NXT, to traveling the world together with WWE, to visiting my parents in Ireland, to visiting your wife and your mum in Newcastle and having cups of tea together.”

Balor said their similar backgrounds and values helped create a particularly strong bond between them.

“I think our bond was so strong because we had such similar upbringings, such similar values. We’d have the craic about the football, we talked about ‘Father Ted,’ we talked about pretty much everything except for wrestling,” Balor said.

“And you’ll be with me everywhere we go. And like we would always say, ‘What a laugh, mate.’ What a laugh I had with you. I can’t thank you enough. I love you, Ben.”

A recurring theme throughout the tribute was the distinction between PAC’s intense wrestling persona and the quiet, humble person his friends knew away from the ring. Several also recalled a different side of his personality, including his love of dancing, ska and reggae music.

Zayn became emotional while expressing his gratitude for their friendship.

“I just love you, bro. I’ll never forget you. I’ll never forget the memories we had,” Zayn said. “Thank you. Just, thank you. Thank you.”

Zayn said the two had expressed their love for each other and understood the bond they shared, but he wished he had been able to properly thank PAC while he was still alive.

“You know, that’s what I don’t know if I ever really got to express to you. I told you I loved you, you told me you loved me. We knew the brotherhood, we knew the bond, we knew all that stuff,” Zayn said.

“But I don’t think I ever got to thank you. So thanks, man. Thank you, buddy. Thanks for everything.”

Owens also referenced the recent passing of “The Butcher” Andy Williams, who was a close friend of PAC. Owens said that while he did not personally know Williams, he had heard numerous stories about the kind of person he was.

“When somebody leaves us, we always say, ‘They’re going to a better place. They’re in a better place.’ But from everything I’ve heard about Andy and everything I know about Ben, I’d say they’re the ones making it a better place now,” Owens said.

Rhodes previously revealed that Owens was the person who suggested setting up a camera backstage at SmackDown so wrestlers could record their memories of PAC. Rhodes said he initially did not know whether the footage would ultimately be released publicly or simply given to PAC’s family.